The grandparents of Mobile, Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy were killed in a house fire, Fox 10 reports.

Tony Lewis and Leila Lewis were killed on Wednesday in their home at Dr. Thomas Avenue in Mobile, Fox 10 reports. Firefighters were first called to the scene after the fire was started, and later in the evening the two victims were found in the wreckage. Witnesses say that they heard gunshots around the time of the fire.

“All I heard was a boom. It sounded like a bunch of shots,” a witness said in a video obtained by WKRG News 5. “Lord have mercy. Don’t tell me they were up in there because Lord, I heard the children coming across the field crying.” Family members told WKRG that they were shot and killed before the fire, but police have yet to confirm that report.

Officials said they’re “working with our counterparts to create a timeline of events prior to as well as after the initial incident,” and are investigating their deaths as homicides.

“Long live grandma n grandpa y’all was my heart fr I put y’all in every song I hate y’all got caught up In my Shìt smh this Shìt hurt,” HoneyKomb wrote in an Instagram post. “I beg y’all to let me move y’all everyday but y’all Taught me how to be stand up guy y’all always told me If it’s our time it’s our time god got us that’s how ik y’all in heaven y’all baby boy got y’all fasho granny granny. Ima miss u bad already n I’ma fasho miss smoking that gas gas wit u grandpa y’all save me a spot cause I’m most definitely coming to see y’all.”

In response to the news, Meek Mill shared his condolences to HoneyKomb and his family. “Prayers to honeycomb,” he wrote on Twitter.

RIP.