Two days after premiering a film of the same name, Halsey has released their fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Produced by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails—their first time doing a whole project for another artist—the record sees Halsey writing each song as the Grammy/Oscar/Golden Globe-winning composers lend a hand.

The musician released the project without a pre-album single attached, and it follows January 2020’s Manic, which featured hits “Without Me” and “Graveyard.”

Halsey’s hourlong IMAX film is soundtracked by the album itself, and follows the star in the Colin Tilley-directed universe Halsey wrote. Tilley and Halsey previously collaborated on music videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad.” Tilley has also done work with Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, and Future, becoming one of the bigger names in the music video world.

In July, Halsey gave birth to their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with boyfriend and screenwriter Alev Aydin by their side.

“When this pregnancy started, I was like, ‘You’re going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and fucking journal every single day,’” Halsey recently told Allure. “I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy.”

Check out Halsey’s latest album below, and get the details on some additional Aug. 28 IMAX screenings of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power right here.