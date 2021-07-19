In a post shared on Instagram, Halsey announced that she has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding her newborn baby boy with Aydin nearby. “Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021.” The singer first revealed her pregnancy earlier this year with a Sam Dameshek-photographed maternity shoot.

Her announcement comes ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated new album and IMAX film of the same name, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She previously released the cover art for the project, which features her on a throne with a child on her lap.