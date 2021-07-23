Gunna and Polo G have just connected for their new song “Waves,” which is set to be featured on NBA player Kawhi Leonard’s upcoming compilation album, Culture Jam.

Polo and Gunna have a natural chemistry on “Waves,” each utilizing their own unique styles over a smooth, string-laden beat. Despite having different flows, the two rappers can adjust how they commonly rap to compliment each other.

“Waves” is the second single off Kawhi’s Culture Jam, with the first coming in the form of the track “Everything Different” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave. Doing his best DJ Khald impersonation, Kawhi brings together some of the biggest names in rap to create a common ground for creativity and success.

Speaking on the compilation tape that he’s doing alongside music veteran and Senior Vice President of A&R at Warner Records, Eesean Bolden, Kawhi explained what he hopes to accomplish with Culture Jam.

“Culture Jam will always be a platform where creators’ ideas and talents come to life and serve our family and our communities,” Kawhi said about the new project. “As an athlete that loves family, music, culture, and community, it was extremely important for me to build a space where all these elements thrive. Culture Jam’s significance is not only timely but it is also necessary. Equally, it is extremely important to support youth. My donation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is just the beginning of that support and connection.”

Listen to Polo G and Gunna’s new song “Waves” off Kawhi Leonards’s upcoming compilation album, Culture Jam, down below.