Gucci Mane and his 1017 Global Music imprint have delivered a new compilation album just in time for the holidays.

So Icy Christmas features 17 tracks from Guwop and his signees, including Enchanting, Big Scarr, BiC Fizzle, Hotboy Wes, and BigWalkDog. Acting as the follow-up to the So Icy Boyz compilation from October and Gucci’s solo album Ice Daddy from the summer, the project sees the Atlanta rapper channeling a similar energy to his East Atlanta Santa series.

Gucci revived his 1017 imprint in 2020 amid the COVID-19 lockdowns across the country. He expanded the roster, and he’s since explained that being stuck inside is what led to its relaunch.

“While everybody [else] is going to sit on their money, I’m going to come out and sign artists," he told Billboard this year. "That was my whole strategy. … We’ve been like a family. I want to make my artists a part of everything I do. And we’re going to all grow together.”

Listen to Gucci Mane and the 1017 crew’s So Icy Christmas below via Spotify.