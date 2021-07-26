During a set over the weekend at the virtual reality festival Splendour XR, Grimes played fans a previously teased but still unreleased track that she says is about Azealia Banks.

During her set, the Miss Anthropocene artist played a track tentatively titled “100% Tragedy,” which she previously told fans (as seen below) was not a single in the eyes of her label. Further detailing the track’s origin on Discord, as James Rettig reports for Stereogum, Grimes mentioned Banks.

More specifically, she seemingly referenced a widely publicized incident between the two that resulted in Banks alleging she was stuck at Elon Musk’s home for days while waiting on Grimes to show up.

“This song is about having to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life,” Grimes said of the “100% Tragedy” track.

Later, Banks responded in a no-longer-viewable Instagram Story update to the claim that the track is inspired by their back-and-forth in 2018, saying that Grimes “has some psychosexual obsession” with her.

“I think it’s bitterness cuz she doesn’t have the musical capacity i have,” Banks wrote.

While “100% Tragedy” hasn’t been given an official release, you can revisit the entire Splendour XR set below:

Banks, meanwhile, dropped a new single titled “Fuck Him All Night” earlier this month: