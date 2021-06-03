Grimes has delivered a special message for technocrats and communists in the form of a quickly-made-ubiquitous TikTok video.

In the video, which boasts a background referencing the Japanese manga series Berserk, Grimes proposed artificial intelligence—a field on which she has previously shared in-depth commentary—as “the fastest path” to communism.

“I have a proposition for the communists,” the Miss Anthropocene artist said in the clip, shared Wednesday. “So typically most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI. But if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism. So, if implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work. Everybody is provided for with a comparable state of being, a comfortable living.”

Going further with her proposition, Grimes imagined a scenario in which AI could tackle “systematic corruption” while also bringing humans something close to equality.

“AI could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption, thereby bringing us to—as close as possible—genuine equality,” she said. “So basically everything that everybody loves about communism but without the collective farm. Because, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

Previously, Grimes touched on the current “existential risks to humanity” during a 2020 Grammy Museum interview, tracing elements of the themes found on her most recent album to humankind’s current ability to “destroy our own species technologically.” She also spoke about AI with Zane Lowe last year.

AI, of course, has also been a frequent discussion topic for Grimes’ partner Elon Musk. In an interview with the New York Times last year, the SpaceX founder said Earth is headed toward a situation where “AI is vastly smarter than humans.” In the same interview, he also shared his prediction that this will happen in less than five years.

As for Grimes’ latest comments, she has since suggested she was only joking.

“Haha I am not a communist!” she said in response to a commenter questioning her communism proposition while being romantically involved with someone like Musk. “This iz a joke—but maybe the technocrats and communists could get along!”

