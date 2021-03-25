Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Grace Weber has released the gospel-inspired “Thru the Fire,” which features a fresh verse from Chance the Rapper.

Produced by the Social Experiment, the powerful track—premiering below—sees Weber put her voice on full display. “Thru the Fire” follows the release of “Feels Like Heaven,” another impressive example of what Weber is capable of. Both songs are scheduled to show up on her upcoming debut album, which will be released independently this year.

"‘Thru the Fire’ is about resilience,” Weber said of the new track. “It's about using the fire within you to make it through anything, no matter how hard the world or life is bearing down on you. It's about owning your truth and never giving up on what you believe in.”

This isn’t the first time the duo have worked together, with Weber previously receiving a writing credit on Coloring Book opening track “All We Got.”

“When Chance put his verse on this, everything came together and it all honestly felt magical,” she added. “Giving him the vocals and track for ‘All We Got’ and then him laying down a verse on ‘Thru the Fire’ was a full-circle moment for sure. My favorite line of his verse is, ‘I don’t know defeat.’ I went through some wild things the past couple of years and his verse helped pull me out of a low place; his verse became my pump-up, comeback, Rocky-running-up-the-steps moment. I’m super grateful to Chance for helping me out of a low place with his verse, I hope the song can do that for people.”

Listen to "Thru the Fire" above and pre-save the track on Spotify before it hits the service on March 26.