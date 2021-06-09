GoldLink returned to Twitter with a bang.

On Wednesday, the rapper reignited his issues with Sheck Wes by sending off a series of tweets aimed at the Cactus Jack artist.

He then capped things off by announcing his new album, HARAM!, due out June 18.

In the song “White Walls,” which he released along with the album announcement, GoldLink also disses Sheck, rapping “Fuck Sheck Wes” on the track.



Sheck Wes and GoldLink have issues that date back to early 2019. In February of that year, GoldLink’s girlfriend, singer Justine Skye, claimed that Wes abused her when they were dating. Skye also detailed interactions when Wes and his team would stalk and harass Skye and her friends despite the relationship being over. To protect herself, Skye went as far as to get a restraining order against Wes.

Skye’s claims had a devastating impact on Wes’s then-buzzing career. “Mo Bamba” was one of the biggest songs in the world at the time and Skye’s abuse accusations cost Wes several endorsements. Despite the mounting pressure, Wes actively denied the accusations and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office decided not to move forward with Skye’s allegations because they “lacked evidence.”

During this fiasco, GoldLink stood by Skye’s side. And just because criminal charges won’t be waged against Wes, doesn’t mean that ‘Link can’t defend his partner’s honor. He’s taken shots at Wes on several occasions leading up to Wednesday’s Twitter outburst.