Glasses Malone has returned with his new song “Gangsta Boogie,” featuring The Game and Kurupt.

The three MCs rap about the state of the world over producer Fingazz’s bouncy, West Coast beat. “‘Gangsta Boogie’ is the soundtrack to getting back outside,” Glasses Malone told Complex. “Let’s get out of this pandemic with some West Coast flavor. And who better than Glasses, Game, and Kurupt to bring you back to the palm trees with this summer anthem.”

“Gangsta Boogie” is also the lead-up to Malone’s Glasshouse (The Prequel), a different version of the Los Angeles rapper’s 2012 debut mixtape Glasshouse. The new version, however, will have new songs and remixes, with guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, The Game, Kurupt, Schoolboy Q, Xzibit, Ty Dolla Sign, Warren G, E-40, Cypress Hill, Too Short, Raphael Saadiq, Kid Ink, Coolio, and Tha Eastsidaz.

“As the last true essence of this West Coast rap lineage, I want this project to connect the DNA. The history of The West. ‘6 ‘N the Mornin’ is the start with four decades of West Coast artists coming together and putting on for the culture,” Malone said about his forthcoming project.

