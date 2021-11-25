G-Eazy shared on Wednesday that his mother Suzanne Olmsted passed away.

“The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom,” the “Me, Myself & I” rapper wrote in a post made to social media. “The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous.”

The post is accompanied by a series of photos of his mother, along with a voice memo where she tearfully told him how she’s “so proud” of him.

G-Eazy revealed his mother wrote him a letter that “persuaded” him to seek treatment for his own personal struggles. “As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read,” he wrote. “Going to treatment for alcohol and drugs was my decision but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me.

“They say the opposite of addiction is connection, and I’d never felt more connected to you than I have in the past months,” he continued. Coming home to this wasn’t easy, and nothing will ever be moving forward… but like you would always say, ‘one step at a time and don’t look at the summit’. I love you so much.”

G-Eazy expressed gratitude for having his younger brother James Gillum to lean on during this incredibly difficult time.

You can read his message in its entirety below.