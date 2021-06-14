Manhattan’s Dream Hotel has been the site of another criminal incident.

Page Six reports that French Montana’s driver was assaulted and robbed outside the Chelsea hotel on Sunday morning, three days after a man was also fatally shot outside the hotel. Montana’s 18-year-old driver was allegedly wearing a $300,000 Richard Mille Watch and a $40,000 gold Cuban link chain, both of which were taken by two men in black masks.

When the two assailants first approached the driver—who was standing outside his vehicle around 4:50 a.m.—they started hitting him and tried to pull the chain off his neck. When the driver wouldn’t take the necklace off, one of the men reportedly brandished a gun and fired at the ground. The driver gave them his valuables and the men fled.

Byron Morales was the man who was shot and killed outside the hotel early Thursday, with reports saying he might have been leaving dinner at Tao Downtown Restaurant.

Montana is apparently staying at the hotel. The news follows the arrival of the Bronx rapper’s latest song and video for “FWMGAB,” or “F**k With Me Get a Bag,” with the visual set in New York.

Richard Mille watches have become popular among celebrities, with Yo Gotti recently gifting Moneybagg Yo a six-figure Richard Mille to commemorate the success of A Gangsta’s Pain.