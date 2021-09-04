Don’t hold your breath for a Fat Joe and 50 Cent Verzuz battle.

Shortly after confirming he would go head-to-head with Ja Rule this month, Fat Joe was bombarded with questions about his long-proposed Verzuz against 50. Joe Crack previously indicated he was open to the idea, saying the G-Unit boss would be his “ideal” opponent. So, why aren’t there any plans for the two to step into the ring? Well, according to Fat Joe, Fif simply doesn’t want to do it.

“Why y’all keep asking me about 50 Cent? We gave him the option,” the Bronx legend said on Instagram Live. “He did not want to go against me … He not doing the Verzuz.”

Fat Joe, who was once in a highly publicized feud with 50, didn’t provide details about the alleged “option” presented to the Power star; however, he made it very clear that Fif’s decision wasn’t based on fear.

“You keep askin’ me some shit I can’t help you with. And so, he don’t wanna do it. It’s not cause he scared or he’s not one of the greatest who ever lived, he just ain’t fucking with that,” Fat Joe continued, before touching on Fif’s other projects. “I tell you what 50 Cent gon’ be a billionaire, a real billionaire. You gotta understand, 50 Cent got a bunch of TV shows. TV. That’s not rap music. That’s a different type of money.”

The Fat Joe and Ja faceoff will go down at 9 p.m. ET, Sept. 14 in New York City. The showdown can be livestreamed on the Verzuz Instagram page as well as the Triller and FiteTV apps. Tickets for the event will be available this Tuesday.