The Billboard Music Awards always brings out the best and brightest stars. So, it’s only right the BMAs would tap rap’s hottest artist, Lil Baby, to present the Top Hot 100 Song at this year’s ceremony. In the process, Baby did a little promotion for the event that caught fans off-guard.

Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, Baby took to Instagram to remind fans that he would be presenting an award at the event. Yet, the whole vibe of the video was different from what fans have come to expect from the rapper. First, Baby announced himself in a particular way, despite being an already recognizable superstar. Then, he masked his patented Atlanta accent to make his voice sound like the one your mom uses to answer an unknown number.

this is so pure 😭 pic.twitter.com/HQH44L9BFf — ju tha jeweler 🎋 (@earringdealer) May 23, 2021

“What’s Up? It’s Lil Baby here,” the 4PF honcho said. “Tune in to the Billboard Music Awards to see me present the award for Top Hot 100 song presented by Rockstar Energy. See you there.”

While some fans thought the promotion shot was a rare pure and wholesome moment for the trap star, others couldn’t help but playfully troll the rapper for this code-switching harder than an Allen Iverson crossover.