Just a few days after Diddy shared a #TBT of him and ex Jennifer Lopez, rumors are circulating that he and Yung Miami are now dating.

The City Girls rapper was the first to share a series of photos of her wearing a deep red velvet gown on Instagram, with the last image showing her holding hands with Diddy, who had donned an all-white suit for the occasion. The pair had gathered to attend Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas’s star-studded 40th birthday.

Diddy shared the same photo of him and Miami holding hands, soundtracked to Bia’s 2020 song “Whole Lotta Money,” the same lyrics that Miami captioned in her IG post.

Neither Diddy nor Miami has confirmed the rumors. Miami was previously involved with Southside; the couple shares a daughter, Summer Miami who was born in 2019. Summer is the rapper’s second child, following her son Jai Malik Wiggins, Jr. who was born in 2014.

In April, Southside came to Miami’s defense when Kodak Black mentioned her name on IG Live, with Southside calling Kodak a “bitch.” Miami and Kodak dated before Kodak went to jail; while he was imprisoned, she became pregnant with Southside’s baby. During his stint in jail, Kodak freestyled about punching Miami in the stomach, later apologizing.

