Nearly five months after the release of his latest project, Bigger Than Life Or Death, 27-year-old Louisville rapper Est Gee returns with a new edition titled Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2.

Clocking in at just under 20 minutes, the eight-track project features the previously released single “Lamborghini Geeski.”

Bigger Than Life Or Death earned Est Gee his first top-10 appearance on the Billboard 200. The follow-up to his last project from December 2020, I Still Don’t Feel Nun, Bigger Than Life Or Death peaked at No. 7 on the albums chart, and has already gathered over 318 million streams globally.

Highlighted by previously released songs “Lick Back,” the title song “Bigger Than Life or Death,” and “Capitol 1,” Bigger Than Life Or Death boasted features from Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Yo Gotti, Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and Pooh Shiesty.

In tandem with the release of his new offering, the Louisville rapper dropped off a music video for his latest single “Misery Loves Company.”

You can check out the video below, as well as the stream for Bigger Than Life or Death 2.