Flatbush Zombies producer and rapper Erick the Architect recently dropped his debut solo project Future Proof, and now he's dropped the melancholy video for "Die 4 U."

Featuring Erick in a lowly lit home with lots of soft blues and reddish hues, the Kanya Iwana-directed video captures a sense of life in flux. Following a couple as they appear at odds together, the video brings the downtrodden lyrics of the track itself to life. "Die 4 U" is also an interesting showcase of what Erick can do as a solo artist, going for a somewhat different approach than we're used to hearing from him.

"I’ve dealt with toxic relationships before—it’s funny how dealing with someone who is bad for you makes you re-evaluate yourself," Erick told Complex of the new track. "This song talks a bit about that internal struggle, searching for that validation and overcoming it all."

Watch the video for "Die 4 U" above.