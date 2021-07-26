Eminem’s love for LL Cool J—whom he calls the “first rockstar of rap”—goes much deeper than a longtime admiration for the vet.

In a new clip from Behind the Music on Paramount+, Shady goes into detail on his friendship with LL, confirming longtime fan speculation about a certain piece of jewlery. LL did in fact gift him a chain designed to be similar to the one he wore in his classic “I’m Bad” visual in 1987.

“Since I was a little kid I always wanted a chain,” Em says. “I was recording with Rick Rubin and I was like, ‘Yo, can you ask LL where he got his chains from?’ So he had these made and sent them to me.”