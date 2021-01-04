Tensions seem to be rising between Snoop Dogg and Eminem. In late Dec. 2020, a feud between the rap legends seemingly started after some comments were made during a radio interview, and over the last few weeks, the tensions have moved from the press to music to social media timelines.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem have a long history with one another. Both having come up as collaborators with Dr. Dre, the two have crossed paths many times over the years, even touring together and collaborating on records like “Bitch Please II.” History and mutual friendships aside, a storyline that began as an offhand comment has continued to develop for weeks. To keep you up to speed, here’s a breakdown of the recent feud between Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Stay tuned for more updates.