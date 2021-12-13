One of the biggest draws of Grand Theft Auto has always been its music. The Weeknd even said in a recent interview that the series opened his eyes to ’80s music—a sound he tapped into heavily for his chart-topping After Hours project. So when GTA Online: The Contract was announced to feature Dr. Dre, it became pretty clear the music added to the game would make the expansion—which is free to GTA V owners—worth it.

On Monday, Rockstar announced the upcoming musical lineup for those causing mayhem in Los Santos, and in addition to the previously announced new music by Dre himself, we’ll be getting the debut of songs by YG, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, Schoolboy Q, TiaCorine, Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Aunt Corine, Mozzy, and more.

The Dec. 15 add-on will see the introduction of the MOTOMAMI Los Santos station hosted by Rosalía and featuring Arca, with material from Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, El Alfa, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura. Fans will also get an early feel for Rosalía’s upcoming MOTOMAMI album, her follow-up to 2018’s sophomore effort El Mal Querer.

A special “Dre Day” set will also be added to DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics, with friends and collaborators even calling into the station about the recently announced Super Bowl halftime performer. The set will be comprised of “key Dr. Dre cuts such as ‘The Next Episode,’ and his work with legends such as 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and Jay-Z,” per a press release.

Some of the bigger new songs to debut in GTA will be Nez and ScHoolboy Q’s “Let’s Get It,” Gibbs’ “Miami Vice” with Pusha T and Kevin Cossom, Gibbs’ Juicy J collab “Pick the Phone Up,” and “So Fancy” by Mike Dean and Offset. A full list of the many station updates and additions—including previously released tracks by Saweetie, A$AP Ferg, Tyler, the Creator, Vince Staples, Future, Popcaan, Playboi Carti, Soulja Boy, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Gunna, and more—can be viewed here.

Just last week, Rick Ross caught up with B. Dot and Elliott Wilson and touched on his relationship with now-GTA mainstay Gibbs, and explained that he encouraged the star to make amends with former mentor and friend Jeezy following a years-long feud. Ross said after hopping on the phone with the “Scottie Beam” collaborator, he had a chat with Jeezy, too.

“And I told him, let’s not rush into it, let’s not put a date on it,” he said. “I had a conversation with Jeezy, and I left it with him.”