DMX’s friends, family and fans will be honoring the hip-hop great during a public memorial at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center next week, according to TMZ.

X’s former manager, Steve Rifkind, reportedly revealed the celebration will take place at the arena on Saturday, April 24, with other details being finalized, such as ticketing and the venue’s capacity due to COVID. Family and loved ones will also reportedly later attend a private funeral service at a church located in New York City on the following day, April 25.

The news of the Barclays memorial comes days after DMX’s April 9 death following a heart attack. Since his passing, there’s been an outpouring of love for the rap legend, with his music streams increasing 900 percent as of Tuesday.

While its unclear how many fans will be allowed to attend the arena memorial, the Brooklyn Nets started their season with 300 fans in attendance at Barclays, a number that rose to 1,800 after All-Star break.

DMX’s last appearance on the Barclays stage was in June of 2019 when he played the Masters of Ceremony show alongside Snoop Dogg, Cam’ron, 50 Cent, The Lox and other hip-hop acts. Following his death, Yonkers’ Mayor, Mike Spano, also offered X’s family the Yonkers Raceway for a memorial given X’s stomping grounds in the city.