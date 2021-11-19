HBO has released the new trailer for its latest documentary, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, which follows the late rapper on tour following his release from prison for tax evasion in 2019.

Directed by Christopher Frierson and executive produced by Bill Simmons, the trailer for DMX: Try to Understand gives viewers a deeper glimpse into the authentic personality of DMX that has been discussed in so many stories throughout his career and after his passing. The doc looks to chronicle the Ruff Ryder artist’s journey across the country during his It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot 20th Anniversary tour that kicked off a year late due to the rapper being incarcerated. Shots from the trailer show X going back to his hometown of Yonkers and mentoring the youth there, connecting with people during the tour, and dealing with some of the trials and tribulations that came with his larger-than-life rap persona.

X served a year behind bars after pleading guilty to evading $1.7 million in U.S. tax payments between 2002 and 2005 in November of 2017. After his release, he hit the road immediately in what would be his final tour before his tragic and untimely death in April of 2021. DMX: Don’t Try to Understand looks to capture X’s relentless spirit and tremendous heart, painting a picture of a man who lived a life beyond his raps.

DMX: Don’t Try to Understand will be released next week on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. on HBO Max. Watch the trailer above.