When DMX passed back in April, the rapper didn’t leave a will.

Now, according to Page Six, members of the late rapper’s family have already applied to be the administrators of his estate. Desiree Lindstrom, DMX’s fiancée, wrote that she wanted to be an administrator, and added that she should be considered his “common-law wife” through the legal system. Judge Helen Blackwood denied her petition. Lindstorm had a child with the rapper, a five-year-old named Exodus, which was also the title of the rapper's last album.

An official estate must be set up in order to help distribute DMX’s profits from his music career, but in addition to Lindstrom, three of DMX’s other sons from his marriage to Tashera Simmons have also petitioned to become administrators. His daughters, Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, from separate relationships, also filed a petition. A source apparently confirmed to Page Six that there is no will and that the ongoing situation is “difficult” because of how many people are applying to be administrators.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old on April 9th due to a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose. His first posthumous album Exodus was released on May 28th on Def Jam Records, and featured guest appearances from Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine. The album was a commercial success, snagged a spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and went on to sell an estimated 32,000 copies.