DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons commemorated her 50th birthday just a day after X passed away.

She honored her birthday milestone on Instagram on Saturday with a video of photos from her childhood and youth, as well as images from her marriage and life with her ex-husband.

“Happy, happy birthday to me. April 10, 1971. Wow, what a ride. What a journey,” she said in the video’s voiceover message. “As I close up the last 50 years of my life, I rejoice and I thank God for everything it has taught me. The journey that it took me through. The hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power.”

Simmons continued, “I celebrate my life today, grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me. But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that was passed on and that will live on for generations to come.”

She expounded on what this birthday has meant to her in the caption, following the tragic loss of DMX: “With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life without celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my ex-husband.”

She added, “I am so grateful to God and honored from the bottom of my heart, For the opportunity while on this journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did.”

She also shared a video of fans celebrating the late rapper’s life, in what might be outside the hospital where he died, in White Plains, New York. Simmons and DMX got married in 1998 and had four children together: Xavier, Tacoma, Praise Mary Ella, and Sean. Simmons later filed for divorce in 2012, but the pair continued to remain friends and family for each other.