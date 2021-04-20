As arrangements have begun to get put in place for New York rapper Black Rob’s funeral after he passed away last week, Rob’s longtime friend and Bad Boy brother Diddy has reportedly stepped in to help with some of the costs.

A source told Page Six that Diddy offered his help when 52-year-old Rob was in the hospital. “Diddy offered help for Rob, but in the end, sadly, it was too late,” the insider said.

In terms of the funeral arrangements, Diddy wants to make sure Black Rob is laid to rest properly. “But he wants to make sure that Rob is laid to rest with dignity and according to his wishes,” the source said. “He is helping to make the funeral arrangements.”

Diddy paid tribute to his fallen friend on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt post and pictures of the two.

“Rest in power King @therealblackrob,” Diddy wrote in the post. “As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!!”

Tributes began pouring in across social media after news broke that Black Rob had passed away on Saturday. Rob had just shared his condolences after DMX had passed a week before him. While the hip-hop community is reeling from these major losses, it’s also been beautiful to see all of the love being shared.