In a series of messages and a video shared on Twitter, pop-star, and actor Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary and will use they/them pronouns.

“I wanna take this moment to share something very personal with you,” said Lovato in an emotional video shared to Twitter. “Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

The news comes alongside the first episode of a new series Lovato will be hosting, 4D With Demi Lovato. Released on YouTube, the show is also available where all podcasts are. The first episode sees them joined by author and performance artist Alok Vaid-Menon.

“Not only has my life been a journey myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras,” Lovato said in further tweets. “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.” Lovato first teased 4D With Demi Lovato earlier this month alongside the news they will host the Peacock docuseries, Unidentified.

“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work,” they continued. “I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

Demi Lovato’s most recent album, Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, arrived last month.