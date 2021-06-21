DMX’s longtime label Def Jam reportedly covered the tab for the late rapper’s private funeral.

TMZ reports the label spent over $35,000 for DMX’s memorial celebration. Apparently, Def Jam took responsibility for the bill X’s family received from Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in his hometown of Yonkers, New York.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, expenses included the transfer of remains to the funeral home, embalming, flowers and hearse, with the red casket that was carried on the monster truck coming to a total of $7,450. The total amount Def Jam paid was $35,228.13.

DMX died on April 9 after suffering a massive heart attack the previous week. Def Jam released a statement at the time of his tragic death: “Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

Last month, DMX released his first posthumous album Exodus. Featuring a roster of A-list artists, including The Lox, Swizz Beatz, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Moneybagg Yo, Exodus went on to sell 28,000 to 32,000 copies in its first week, with around 12,000 to 14,000 deriving from pure album sales​​​​​​​.