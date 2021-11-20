D-Block Europe, aka Young Adz and Dirtbike LB, are back with a new mixtape in Home Alone 2. Picking up where their beloved 2019 tape left off, Home Alone 2 gifts fans with 23 new tracks featuring some of UK rap’s finest in Central Cee, AJ Tracey, Tion Wayne, M Huncho and Tiny Boost, alongside a feature from Migos star Offset.

Highlights include the club-ready “Be Polite” with Tion Wayne. The nonchalant number sees Adz, LB and Tion trade verses over a twinkling, feel-good backdrop. Another is “Don’t Go”, which sees Wretch 32 drop a sharp, noteworthy verse alongside Adz’s emotive, Auto-Tuned crooning.

Coinciding with Home Alone 2’s release, DBE also shared visuals for the Central Cee collab, “Overseas”. The video sees Adz, LB and Cench take on the kaleidoscopic Parisian streets, flexing their diamond-encrusted timepieces and blacked-out G-wagons as they toast to their hood celebrity lifestyle.

Despite DBE remaining relatively queit since last year’s The Blue Print: Us vs. Them, their latest tape is home to 23 new bangers rife with star-studded features and enough earworms to hold fans down for the rest of the year.

Stream D-Block Europe’s Home Alone 2 in full below.