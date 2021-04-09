Less than two months after linking up with Big Ghost LTD for the joint album If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, Conway the Machine has returned with his latest single “Blood Roses.”

The Cardiak-produced track is the third collaborative effort between Conway and Drumwork Label rapper Jae Skeese, who appeared on a pair of From King to a God tracks, “Crack in the Nineties” and Stefon Diggs.”

“Blood Roses” is slated to appear on Conway’s newly announced project La Maquina, scheduled to drop next week (April 16). It will be the 39-year-old Griselda rapper’s fifth full-length offering in the past 12 months, following the Alchemist-produced LULU, the pair of Big Ghost LTD collaborative albums No One Mourns the Wicked and If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, and Conway’s official studio debut From King to a God.

Check out Conway’s latest single featuring Jae Skeese below, and stay tuned for more details regarding La Maquina.