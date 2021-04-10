Bristol super-producer Conducta is back with his new single, “4-4-2”, and has recruited North London rhymer Keeya Keys to bless his bubbly and snappy UKG instrumental.

Another example of Keeya’s fast-talking wit, his drill flow works surprisingly well on garage so it’s hopefully not the last time we get something like this from him. The drill-garage combination is something producers like Bkay and others have touched upon in the past, but it was always garage elements added to drill rather than the other way round—and besides, can you really have too much of a good thing?