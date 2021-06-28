As award shows and other in-person gatherings continue to return to varying degrees of near-normalcy, an unfortunate side effect is the simultaneous return of people who viciously and personally commentate on events with unwarranted vitriol.

Sunday night’s stacked 2021 edition of the BET Awards, as previously reported on by way of Lil Nas X’s response to homophobic “emasculation” complaints, was met with a few unfortunate instances of this fuckery.

Coi Leray, for example, has since addressed remarks some people made on Twitter in connection with her appearance at Sunday night’s show. In addition to performing at the pre-show ceremony, the Now or Never artist walked the red carpet with her “Attachments” collaborator Pressa.

“My body is always trending,” Leray said on Monday. “I don’t understand.”

Later, Leray asked if there was a “certain way” she’s supposed to look and wondered if it was against some sort of religious practice to be thin. She also joked that she hoped “all y’all mothers got beach bodies.”

On the non-controversy side of Sunday’s festivities, Leray shouted out Missy Elliott during an interview with Vibe when asked to list women who had been inspirational to her. “Missy Elliott is one of my big inspirations,” Leray said. “Just her creativity overall, her don’t-give-a-fuck attitude, and she’s a great woman. Shout-out to Missy!”

Missy was quick to embrace the compliment, saying in a subsequent tweet that she was “humbly grateful” for Leray’s kind words.

See more of Coi’s comments about body shaming below.