City Girls' recent nightclub performance has generated some controversy.

On Friday night, members Yung Miami and JT took the stage at Bajas Beachclub in Tallahassee, where they were performed for a massive crowd that failed to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Footage of the in-door gig has since surfaced on social media, showing the many of the attendees standing shoulder-to-shoulder without masks.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Florida is among the states that has significantly relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions. The state entered the third phase of reopening back in September, allowing bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity; there's also no statewide mask mandate, but cities and counties can impose limitations as they see fit.

Although the City Girls concert was not in violation of any Florida orders, many people took to social media to slam the duo for potentially putting their fans at risk. Florida recently surpassed 1.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and has tallied more than 26,000 virus-related deaths.

Earlier this week, the White House Coronavirus Task Force released a report calling on the state to close its bars, restaurants, and gyms amid surging hospitalizations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated the state has no intentions of reimplementing restrictions.

"We believe every job is essential," he said, as reported by First Coast News. "You work in a restaurant, we have your back. If you are a hair stylist, we protect your right to earn a living and if you are a parent we ensure your kids have the right to in-person learning. Lockdowns do not work."

You can read reactions to the City Girls' Florida gig below.