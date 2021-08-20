Chynna’s posthumous album Drug Opera, the first full-length release following the Philly artist’s death from accidental overdose last year, has arrived.

Chynna worked on the record prior to her passing, with her family and team only making minor production tweaks to the finished project due to sample clearance issues. Featuring appearances from ASAP Ant, Kur, and Junglepussy, the stark release acts as a reminder of Chynna’s distinctive approach to hip-hop. The production side of things is handled by the likes of Kirk Knight, Suicideyear, Nedarb, and Maaly Raw among others.

To coincide with the release of the album, director Henry DaCosta created a video for the title track:

The hip-hop community was heartbroken by the loss of Chynna Rogers at age 25 last year to addiction. In both her music and her interviews, she was forthcoming and open about her struggles, and that certainly carries over in the themes of Drug Opera. She was just getting starting in her career, and it’s clear she had so much more to give.

Listen to Drug Opera below.