Chris Brown is in hot water after a woman claimed he hit her so hard that part of her weave came off her head.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the alleged encounter, with police paying a visit to his San Fernando Valley home, TMZ reports. The woman accused the singer of slapping her there this weekend. Police filed a report for battery, which named Brown as the suspect, though no one has been arrested in connection with the incident. The woman also reportedly didn’t sustain any other injuries. A source told TMZ that he could face a misdemeanor charge, if any charge at all.

Breezy seemingly responded to the news on Tuesday, taking to his Instagram Story to write, “Y’all so damn [cap].” The message was accompanied by a string of laughing emojis.

Brown has a long history of tumultuous relationships with women. In 2017, his then-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against the singer when he continued to harass and threaten her and after he fathered a child with another woman. In 2009, Rihanna also won a restraining order against him following accusations of domestic violence.

His most recent run in with the law came in May, when Brown threw a party to celebrate his 32nd birthday. However, the bash—which brought out 300 to 500 people—broke COVID-19 restrictions, and police were forced to break it up.

Elsewhere, Brown has recently been guesting on a number of songs, with the latest being Wale’s new track “Angles.”