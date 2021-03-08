Although this seemed like a natural progression for the two maturing singers, Chloe x Halle surprised their fans when they decided to separate their social media accounts. So, during a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, they decided to explain why they did it.

In a clip highlighted by HipHopNMore on Monday, Halle said that the initial motive of separating their accounts was so that they could still do their beloved joint Instagram Live sessions despite being in separate locations.

“[The distance] led us to create our own Instagram pages so we would be able to do our Lives together still,” Halle said.

In January, the sisters announced that they would be separating their Lives. This was followed by Chloe going viral for her participation in trends like the “Buss It Challenge” and sharing photos of herself.

The success of their separate Instagram account was followed by the two creating their own Twitter pages. In their own way, they engaged with fans on their respective social media accounts and it has become a way for people to see their personalities outside of a group setting.

“What I really appreciate with Halle and I is even when we are together constantly we never try to have each other compromised,” Chloe explained to Angela Yee at the interview’s 1 minute mark. “We are both so alike and so similar, but we’re also so different. … And how we are as individuals shine through with our group and people are getting to know us more individually as well.”

Watch Chloe x Halle’s full appearance on the Breakfast Club above.