Conservatives’ near-comical (and arguably performative) anger over “WAP,” doubt one of the best songs of 2020, is seemingly going to persist for the foreseeable future.

That ridiculousness was once again revived this week following Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of the empowering anthem at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

On Monday, Cardi herself jumped into the wholly predictable commentary from conservatives by noting that—despite repeated efforts to conflate the two—the popularity of a piece of art like “WAP” is in no way related to recent events like Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to cease publishing a number of Seuss books including “hurtful and wrong” portrayals.

As you may recall, conservatives have been hung up on the Dr. Seuss news for a minute now, with many Republican leaders intentionally misrepresenting this development as an example of what they often refer to as “cancel culture.”

Conservatives been making viral tweets comparing WAP to the banning of some of Dr Seuss books as if there’s any correlations between the two ….Well I can DEFINITELY tell some of ya ONLY read dr Seuss books 🙄 cause ya mind lacks comprehension. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2021

By the way Dr Seuss publishing company made the decisions to remove those books on their own .Black people are not the one telling these companies to do things that they think Is “progressive” black only ask for equal justice . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2021

When has a school made kids read the lyrics to wap? I get it wap might be a lil vulgar but stop comparing a sensual song to books that has RACIST content! How can ya not tell the difference?I see that common sense aint that common. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2021

Also on Monday, as we all sadly should have expected by now, conservative figure Candace Owens appeared on (where else?) Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to equate “WAP” with the so-called “destruction of American values” and “corrosion.” Furthermore, Owens told parents to be “terrified.”

Cardi ultimately responded, joking to fans about having made it on Fox News.

“Wap wap wap,” she said.

Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Of course, the more conservatives attempt to condemn “WAP” and other artistic expressions like it, the cooler those things become. History has shown this to be true.

