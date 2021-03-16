Conservatives’ near-comical (and arguably performative) anger over “WAP,” doubt one of the best songs of 2020, is seemingly going to persist for the foreseeable future.
That ridiculousness was once again revived this week following Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of the empowering anthem at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
On Monday, Cardi herself jumped into the wholly predictable commentary from conservatives by noting that—despite repeated efforts to conflate the two—the popularity of a piece of art like “WAP” is in no way related to recent events like Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to cease publishing a number of Seuss books including “hurtful and wrong” portrayals.
As you may recall, conservatives have been hung up on the Dr. Seuss news for a minute now, with many Republican leaders intentionally misrepresenting this development as an example of what they often refer to as “cancel culture.”
Also on Monday, as we all sadly should have expected by now, conservative figure Candace Owens appeared on (where else?) Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to equate “WAP” with the so-called “destruction of American values” and “corrosion.” Furthermore, Owens told parents to be “terrified.”
Cardi ultimately responded, joking to fans about having made it on Fox News.
“Wap wap wap,” she said.
Of course, the more conservatives attempt to condemn “WAP” and other artistic expressions like it, the cooler those things become. History has shown this to be true.
With that in mind, here’s how fans are responding to Owens’ comments about the unstoppable “WAP.”