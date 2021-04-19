Following on from recent drops, “Notorious” with Chip and “Welcome To The Hood” with Emeli Sandé, the self-styled ‘King of the North’, Bugzy Malone, is back with visuals for his new single, “Salvador”.

Produced by Thomas Mellor and GA, this bumpy, dark and bassy new drop is the latest single to be taken from Bugzy’s upcoming album, The Resurrection (due May 28), his first in three years, following 2018’s B. Inspired. The new album had originally been scheduled to drop last month, but was pushed back while he finished work on an as-yet-untitled Guy Ritchie film with Jason Statham, Hugh Grant and Aubrey Plaza.

Alongside the new single, we also got some fresh new visuals. Directed by BWGRX, the video gets straight to the point with shots of the 0161 rapper in his finest Burberry, keeping lowkey in a dimly-lit abandoned building.

Hit play on the visuals above and be sure to add “Salvador” to your playlists.