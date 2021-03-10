Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be performing as Silk Sonic at the 2021 Grammys after all.

Just two days after playfully petitioning the Grammys to perform on social media, the Recording Academy took to Twitter to say they’ve been trying to get in contact with them to set it up. Bruno and Anderson then confirmed that they will indeed hit the stage at the annual awards show.

Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift will also be performing at the 2021 Grammys.

Bruno and Anderson introduced their Silk Sonic group to the world late last month. They then shared the first single and music video from their upcoming album “Leave the Door Open” this past Friday.

The Grammy Awards will go down this Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.