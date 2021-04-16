Bino Rideaux has dropped off his new song and video for “Incredible,” featuring Drakeo the Ruler.

The latest collaboration is a follow-up to Bino’s 2020 project Outside, which boasts features from Mozzy, Fredo Bang, Ty Dolla Sign, among others, his first tape released under Def Jam. “I wanted to prove everybody wrong, when nobody believed,” the 27-year-old Los Angeles rapper said in a statement.

Last year also saw the release of Bino’s Nipsey Hussle tribute “Pride 2 the Side.” The pair had previously worked together on the 2016 songs “The Field” and “Clarity,” followed by their joint project No Pressure in 2017.

