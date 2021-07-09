Billie Eilish has provided another taste of her much-anticipated sophomore album.

Just weeks before the project’s release, the Grammy-winning singer came through with her “NDA” record and its official video. The song marks the fifth single off Happier Than Ever, the follow-up to Eilish’s 2019 debut studio album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

“I can’t wait for this one,” she wrote in a teaser. “One of my favorite videos I’ve directed.”

The visual, which was shot in one take, features 25 professional stunt drivers traveling at full speed around the 19-year-old artist. No stunt doubles or visual effects for the vehicles were used, adding another element of danger to the project.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish discussed her mindset when creating the album and how she hopes it’ll affect fans.

“I don’t know how to explain this, but all the songs on the album feel like a specific time, because they feel like when I wrote them and made them,” she explained. “It’s so funny that to the rest of the world it’s going to feel like a certain moment for them, and it’s going to be so different than mine. That’s such a weird, weird thing to wrap my head around. And I will fucking love it. I love it. That’s the reason you do this. It’s for that … I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it. And I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”

You can check out the “NDA” video up top and stream the single now on Apple Music or via Spotify below. Happier Than Ever will arrive on July 30 and will be supported by a world tour that kicks off next year.