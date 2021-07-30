After becoming the most pre-added album in the history of Apple Music, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is finally here on all platforms.

The 16-track sophomore album from the Grammy-sweeping pop star was first announced back in April, and after a string of singles have emerged since, a new era of Billie is upon us. Featuring previous singles “NDA,” “Your Power,” “my future,” and more, Billie’s latest hears the 19-year-old in a brand-new space now two years after the release of her highly successful debut When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.

Eilish caught up with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Monday before the album’s release, after already sharing a Vevo interview with fans, to discuss not just the album—but what her impressive streaming numbers mean for her relationship with fans. Back on Monday, the record had already gone for 1,028,000 pre-adds, crushing previous record holder The Weeknd for his After Hours effort.

“I really want to not make them feel like I’m gone, because I’m not. I’m right here, and I’ve been here the whole time,” Billie shared. “I think that the hard thing is that we haven’t done shows. I haven’t had a way to actually prove to them that I’m still theirs. And I think that that’s tough and I think that it’s made them go crazy, and I totally understand it. And I feel the same. It’s made me go crazy too.”

To make up for that, Eilish also announced her Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles concert film, which premieres on Sept. 3 on Disney+. The film was directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osbourne, while being filmed onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, where she put on a show with Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra, Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, and more.

Before seeing the film, check out Billie’s sophomore album below.