Big Sean has delivered the video for “Deep Reverence,” his Detroit 2 collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle.

The Sergio-directed video pays respect to Nip with a series of striking shots of a portrait of him placed throughout Los Angeles. Sean also raps on a basketball court that features a mural of the rapper, cut with shots of him cruising around the city in a lowrider with Snoop Dogg at his side. Dom Kennedy, who frequently collaborated with Nip, also shows up for a brief appearance in the video.