Two years after it was first teased, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have shared their long-awaited collaborative album, Big Sleepover.

Featuring appearances from Killer Mike, Kay-I, Backbone, Big Rube, and CeeLo Green, Big Sleepover sees the two Georgia natives come together to deliver a project that exemplifies their talents and chemistry. Drawing from R&B, funk, and plenty of southern hip-hop, the record features the previously released tracks “The Big Sleep is over” and “Animalz.”

The two Dungeon Family rappers have a long history of collaborations. Sleepy Brown has been featured on a number of OutKast tracks, perhaps most notably on “The Way You Move” and the remix to “So Fresh, So Clean” also featuring Snoop Dogg. The duo first shared their plans for a collab album back in 2019 with the release of “Intentions” featuring CeeLo Green, which also made the final cut of the record.

Listen to the album in full above.