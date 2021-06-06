June 5 is Breonna Taylor’s birthday.

On March 13, 2020, Taylor, an emergency room technician, was shot and killed by Louisville police officers during a botched raid in her own apartment. She was 26.

Taylor’s death caused widespread Black Lives Matter demonstrations over policing and racial injustice in America. Taylor, in addition to the death of George Floyd in May of 2020, became symbols of America’s failures to end police brutality and systemic racism.

On what would be her 28th birthday, celebrities, loved ones, and supporters alike remembered her today.

Tyrone Bell, Taylor’s uncle, spoke to PEOPLE about his niece and what he planned on doing on her birthday.

“She loved to have fun, and she loved for her family to come together and celebrate everything,” Bell said. “So, we are going to do that for her.”

Trina Curry, Taylor’s cousin, spoke about her legacy.

“I believe her legacy is going to be known for bringing the community together,” she says. “A lot of people are saying her name. Even though she’s no longer here, she’s everywhere. And to me, that just means that she’s around me every day.”

On Beyonce’s official website, she wrote, “happy heavenly birthday.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also wrote, “thinking of you today, Breonna.”

You can read more tributes below.