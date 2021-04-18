In a legendary move for a legendary MC, DMX’s The Best of DMX has climbed 71 spots on the Billboard 200, soaring from No. 73 last week to now No. 2.

The compilation album, which charts only behind the rerecorded version of Taylor Swift’s sophomore LP Fearless for the week ending April 15, earned 77,000 equivalent album units last week, according to MRC Data. Additionally, two of X’s former chart-toppers, 1998’s It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and 1999’s Flesh of My Flesh Blood of My Blood, have landed back on the albums chart, at No. 46 and No. 107, respectively.

The greatest hits record— which includes classics like “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya”— is X’s highest-charting entry since his 2006 album Year of the Dog… Again hit No. 2.

The charting success of the album follows X’s death on April 9, and the news of a public memorial service to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 25, with ticketing and capacity discussions reportedly being finalized.

Topping the charts this week was the long-awaited Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which earned 291,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. as the biggest week for any 2021 album yet, according to MRC Data.