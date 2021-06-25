It’s the last Friday of the month, and new music releases aren’t slowing down. Tyler, The Creator just dropped his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, featuring the NBA YoungBoy-assisted love song “Wusyaname.” Doja Cat is back with a new project, Planet Her, which includes “You Right,” a slow-burning pop record with the Weeknd. Ski Mask the Slump God is following up with Sin City The Mixtape, featuring the standout track, “The Matrix.” This week’s list also includes new music from Ed Sheeran, Snoh Aalegra, DaBaby, and more.

Check out the best new music this week. And follow our playlist on Spotify to keep up with all of the latest music drops here.