This week, Pop Smoke’s team delivered his second posthumous album, Faith, which includes the Pusha-T and Kanye West-assisted song, “Tell the Vision.” Normani teamed up with Cardi B for their seductive collaboration “Wild Side.” And Kevin Abstract tapped $NOT and Slowthai for his latest single, “SLUGGER.” This week’s best songs list also includes new releases from Remble, Willow, Trippie Redd, and more.

