This is a big week in music. J. Cole has finally returned with his highly-anticipated new project The Off-Season, featuring the standout track, “Amari.” 21 Savage linked up with frequent collaborators Young Thug and Gunna for “Emergency.” And after re-releasing her iconic 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on all streaming platforms, Nicki Minaj reunited with her Young Money crew Drake and Lil Wayne for a brand new collaboration. The best new music this week also includes songs from Migos, T-Pain and Kehlani, A Boogie and Rowdy Rebel, and more.

Check out the best new music of the week below. And click the link to our Spotify playlist for more of your favorite music releases.