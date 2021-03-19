Griselda’s finest Benny the Butcher has just unleashed his latest project, Plugs I Met 2, which is entirely produced by Harry Fraud and features guest appearances from 2 Chainz, French Montana, Jim Jones, Fat Joe, and more.

Coming off his impressive performance on his Hit-Boy-produced project Burden of Proof, Benny has yet to show any signs of slowing down here. Opening with “When Tony Met Sosa”—an ode to the projects cover art of Alejandro Sosa meeting Tony Montana in Brian De Palma’s legendary Scarface—Benny is speaking for the blocks that raised him when he raps, “For street n***as I’m the new catalyst, but who fathomed it/ My hero’s in federal sweatsuits and New Balances.”

The bars of a holy ex-dope dealer bellow throughout The Plugs I Met 2, echoing through the corrupted cathedral on tracks like “Plug Talk” with assistance from 2 Chainz, and “Longevity” where Benny taps drug-talk-veteran Jim Jones and French Montana to talk how to build a rap empire.

Talking about how this project is different from Burden of Proof, Benny explained that it was really the location and producers that helped give each project their distinct energies.

“I recorded both projects [Burden Of Proof & The Plugs I Met 2] at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy. I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence”

Benny dropped visuals for his song “Thanksgiving” before releasing The Plugs I Met 2, with his lyrics and visuals chronicling his journey from dealing to delivering raps.

Listen to Benny the Butcher’s prolific return in The Plugs I Met 2 featuring 2 Chainz, French Montana, Jim Jones, Fat Joe, and more down below.