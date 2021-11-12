Benny the Butcher has joined the Def Jam family.

The Griselda rapper confirmed the news via Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of himself with the contract and pen in hand: “A Buffalo n***a the new face of The Legendary Def Jam Records,” he wrote in the caption. “Signed my major deal finally.”

Benny—real name Jeremie Pennick—went on to thank his fellow Griselda members as well as his management team at Roc Nation.

The announcement came just hours after Snoop Dogg dropped the news during his extensive interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“I’m on Def Jam Records right. I’m a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don’t exist no more, I’m going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny the Butcher, and he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York,” Snoop said, as reported by HotNewHipHop. “So that’s showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The butcher’s coming.”

Earlier this month, Snoop connected with Benny on his “Murder Music” track, featuring Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes. The single is expected to land on Snoop’s Algorithm project that’s scheduled to drop next Friday.

Benny also made headlines several weeks ago after he was forced to postpone a Detroit concert due to a medical emergency. A representative for the 36-year-old told Complex he was hospitalized for asthma-related issues.

“Every now and again, it requires medical attention,” the representative said.